Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,684 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $56,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison stock opened at $212.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.15 and its 200 day moving average is $209.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $122.56 and a 52-week high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.