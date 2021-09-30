Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 12,835 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Northland Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,530,917.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,578.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock valued at $269,476,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

