Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 32,520 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,520 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,805,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 565,548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 469,170 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $24,732,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 271,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

NYSE:PNW opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

