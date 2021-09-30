GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report $143.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.90 million to $147.01 million. GreenSky reported sales of $142.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $540.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $608.43 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $618.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%.

GSKY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of GreenSky stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.21. 63,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,944. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 172,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

