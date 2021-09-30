Greg Beard Acquires 25,000 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Greg Beard acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.97 per share, with a total value of C$324,211.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,892 shares in the company, valued at C$1,256,541.19.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.12.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.