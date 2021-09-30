Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63). Approximately 427,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 368,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.62).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.16. The stock has a market cap of £546.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90.

In other news, insider David Stevenson acquired 2,500 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

