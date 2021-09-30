Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Gap Up to $24.50

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $25.25. Griffon shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 2,355 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Griffon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.