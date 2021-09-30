Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 15,136 Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

APT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 8,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,511. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.