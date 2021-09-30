Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,159 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.2% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 416,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,845,167. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

