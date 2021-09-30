Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $218,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.94. 6,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average of $124.46. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

