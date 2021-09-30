Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $37,000 in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 655,273 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 119.2% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 537,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

DHX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

