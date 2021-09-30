Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 212,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,205,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 45,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

