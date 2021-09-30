Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Marin Software comprises about 1.3% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 131,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marin Software by 619.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 82,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,454,286. The company has a market capitalization of $140.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Marin Software Incorporated has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $27.26.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.88%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter.

In other Marin Software news, EVP Wister Walcott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,903 shares in the company, valued at $574,163.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Kinion sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,217 shares of company stock valued at $399,722 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

