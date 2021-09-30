Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Down 4.3%

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $195.27 and last traded at $196.01. 1,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 176,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.76.

Several brokerages have commented on GPI. Bank of America lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.76 and a 200 day moving average of $164.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

