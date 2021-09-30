Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $195.27 and last traded at $196.01. Approximately 1,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 176,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.76.

GPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.31.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,013,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.