Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.07. 11,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,686. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,376. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 79.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

