HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.80. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. Research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 378,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after buying an additional 919,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 338,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after buying an additional 118,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.