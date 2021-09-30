Hardwoods Distribution’s (HDI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HDI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.92.

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$36.99. 29,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$787.44 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$23.10 and a 12 month high of C$40.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.65.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.4699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

