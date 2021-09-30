Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,559,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.17% of Harley-Davidson worth $575,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. H Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 598.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 850,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,366,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,619,000 after purchasing an additional 506,107 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

