Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $466,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

