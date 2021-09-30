HBK Investments L P Acquires Shares of 1,250,000 Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth about $215,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. 63,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

