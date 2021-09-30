HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,522 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $1,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Expedia Group by 352.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 117,543 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 91,540 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,815 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,077 shares of company stock worth $17,995,741. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $166.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

