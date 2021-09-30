HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $393,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM stock opened at $545.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $579.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $23,891,179. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.25.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.