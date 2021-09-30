HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $440,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 665,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $61.26 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

