HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 53,520 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000.

NYSE:EFT opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

