HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,605,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 127,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 56,959 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $82.14 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

