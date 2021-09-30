HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 85.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Ball by 2.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 80,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 183,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,585,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ball by 17.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,388,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,365,000 after purchasing an additional 362,437 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

