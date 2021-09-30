HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 184 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of ES stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.43. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

