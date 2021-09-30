HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $40.65.

