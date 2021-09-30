HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULST. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 202.1% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after buying an additional 237,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,773,000 after buying an additional 184,513 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 298,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the period.

Shares of ULST opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

