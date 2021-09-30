HC Wainwright Boosts Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target to $8.50

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $916.56 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. Analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

