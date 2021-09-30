HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $103,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,046 shares of company stock worth $1,203,173 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $824,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 349,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 120,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

