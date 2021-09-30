HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from HCB Financial’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Shares of HCBN opened at $27.45 on Thursday. HCB Financial has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35.
HCB Financial Company Profile
