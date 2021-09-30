Head-To-Head Comparison: AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) vs. ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get AxoGen alerts:

77.1% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of AxoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AxoGen has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AxoGen and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 1 3 0 2.75 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

AxoGen currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.03%. Given AxoGen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AxoGen and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $112.30 million 6.02 -$23.79 million ($0.60) -27.22 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.41 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

ADM Tronics Unlimited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -16.89% -17.22% -10.36% ADM Tronics Unlimited -12.58% -13.84% -7.90%

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.