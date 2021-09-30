Head to Head Contrast: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) versus Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MOGU and Farfetch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million 1.22 -$50.06 million N/A N/A Farfetch $1.67 billion 7.81 -$3.35 billion ($9.75) -3.78

MOGU has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farfetch.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MOGU and Farfetch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 Farfetch 0 0 11 0 3.00

MOGU currently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 174.51%. Farfetch has a consensus price target of $62.36, suggesting a potential upside of 69.01%. Given MOGU’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MOGU is more favorable than Farfetch.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -75.66% -5.65% -4.46% Farfetch -111.96% -1,281.44% -57.26%

Summary

MOGU beats Farfetch on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

