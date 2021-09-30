Head to Head Review: Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) & Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alpha Teknova and Quotient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Quotient 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alpha Teknova presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.37%. Quotient has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.68%. Given Quotient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Quotient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A Quotient -246.74% -6,699.81% -42.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Quotient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quotient $43.38 million 5.53 -$108.47 million ($1.18) -2.00

Alpha Teknova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Quotient shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Quotient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats Quotient on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening. The company was founded on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.