Head-To-Head Review: Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) vs. Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences -41.86% -80.53% -21.47% Repligen 19.65% 9.21% 7.31%

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Repligen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $475.82 million 2.65 $132.24 million $1.62 10.16 Repligen $366.26 million 42.90 $59.93 million $1.65 173.45

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Repligen. Coherus BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Coherus BioSciences and Repligen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Repligen 0 0 5 0 3.00

Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 68.89%. Repligen has a consensus price target of $296.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.64%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than Repligen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Repligen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repligen beats Coherus BioSciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

