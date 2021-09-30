Head-To-Head Survey: XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) vs. NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XPO Logistics and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics 2.62% 21.65% 3.95% NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XPO Logistics and NextPlay Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics $16.25 billion 0.57 $110.00 million $2.01 40.43 NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 2,247.18 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for XPO Logistics and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics 0 4 19 0 2.83 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

XPO Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $126.96, indicating a potential upside of 56.22%. NextPlay Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.56%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than XPO Logistics.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats NextPlay Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation. The Logistics segment includes value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, reverse logistics, cold chain solutions, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support and order personalization services. The company was founded by Michael Welch and Keith Avery in May 1989 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.