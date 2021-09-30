Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,750,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957,391 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $491,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

