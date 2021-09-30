Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will report sales of $172.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $193.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $679.36 million, with estimates ranging from $668.89 million to $698.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 34,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $594.13 million, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 3.36. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

