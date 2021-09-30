Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

HLF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.44. 4,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,007. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

