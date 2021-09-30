Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Down to $29.97

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.97, but opened at $29.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 10 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $117.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

