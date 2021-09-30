Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Down to $29.97

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.97, but opened at $29.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

HCCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

The company has a market cap of $717.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

