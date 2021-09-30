Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Down 5.2%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.55 and last traded at $72.61. 1,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 462,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIBB. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

