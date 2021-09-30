HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 25.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Aegis initiated coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.35 million, a PE ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.73. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.27 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.