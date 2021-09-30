HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $64,000 in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 656,917 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 420,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $811.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

