HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,286 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in 890 5th Avenue Partners were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth about $9,171,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 890 5th Avenue Partners alerts:

Shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA).

Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.