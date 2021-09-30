Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,042 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Holly Energy Partners worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

HEP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,074. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

