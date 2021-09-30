Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,218,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Hologic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

HOLX opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

