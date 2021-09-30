Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Home Point Capital Inc. is involved in homebuying and home ownership experience. The company’s primary business entity, Home Point Financial Corporation, is a mortgage originator and servicer. Through additional wholly owned subsidiaries Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corporation and Home Point Asset Management, the company supports sustainable homeownership. Home Point Capital Inc. is based in ANN ARBOR, Mich. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HMPT. UBS Group cut Home Point Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $559.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,271,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,858,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

